68 startups join Huawei ICT Incubator Boot Camp

During the programme Siddartho Goshwami, Senior Consultant, Head of Operations, iDEA, BCC, ICT Division gave the introductory speech and RHM Alaol Kabir, Senior Consultant (Senior Assistant Secretary), iDEA, ICT Division gave the welcome speech. A total of 11 trainers conducted training in the boot camp. The trainers were Minhaz Anwar, Chief Story Teller, Betterstories Limited, Zia Ashraf, COO & Co-Founder, Chaldal Ltd, Munir Hasan, Head of Digital Transformation and Youth Activities, Prothom Alo & President, BDOSN, Ahmed Fahad, Vice President (Product), Pathao Ltd, Bijon Islam, CEO, Light Castle Partners, Ismat Jahan, Head of HR, eGeneration Ltd, Ilmul Haque Sajib, COO, Sheba xyz Ltd, Mushfique Manzoor, MD & Co-Founder, OpenRefactory & Champion, BIG 2021, Barrister ABM Hamidul Misbah, Managing Partner, Old Bailey Chambers & Founder, Bangladesh IP Forum, Mir Shahrukh Islam, MD, Bondstein Technologies Ltd, Mohi Zaman, Principal, Anchorless Bangladesh.
With an inspiration to develop ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh Huawei has been working for a long time in this country. In that regards, Huawei launched the programme on 15 June 2022 to nurture the local startups and ICT talents of Bangladesh. ICT incubator is divided into two criteria – Idea Stage and Early Stage. In Both criteria total 6 startups will be announced as winners. The champions will get up to BDT 500,000 prize money, CEO will get chance to meet successful startup at abroad & up to USD 125k Huawei Cloud credit. 1st and 2nd runner up will consecutively get up to BDT 300,000 & up to BDT 100,000 prize money. Both the runner ups’ CEO will also get the chance to meet successful Startup at abroad with USD 80k Cloud Credit.