68 startups join Huawei ICT Incubator Boot Camp

A three-day boot camp has been organised at Dhaka for the 68 startups selected in the 1st round of Huawei ICT Incubator programme. The camp of this competition in partnership with Startup Bangladesh Limited and Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship Academy (iDEA) has been focused to train the participants on how to launch and make their business sustainable.

This bunch of startups has been shortlisted by Startup Bangladesh Limited and iDEA from a total of 180 applications. The screening has been done based on business idea (pitch deck), team formation, feasibility and traction.

During the three-day programme, the shortlisted startups have attended various sessions on startup ideation and validation, go-to-market and scaling, growth marketing, how to develop product and how to get feedback on product, how to set financial strategy and how to do financial analysis, hiring and onboarding team members, sales strategy and negotiation, developing customer base, legal and ethical issues, fundraising, how to adapt emerging technologies, and KPI tracking and valuation methods.