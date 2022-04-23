Md. Shaheen Iqbal made deputy managing director at BRAC Bank

Selim R F Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said, "In the last few years, Shaheen Iqbal has taken our Treasury function to new heights with innovative products and extensively supporting business segments. Under his able leadership, our Treasury and FI Division has exhibited outstanding performance in successive years. Apart from contributing outstanding revenue during the pandemic, Shaheen’s innovation in product design and market creation has contributed greatly to bank’s earnings. I am confident he will continue to play a crucial role as the bank plans to double its business in the next four years.”

Iqbal completed his B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from Bangladesh Institute of Technology, Chattogram (now CUET) and M.B.A. from Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka. He earned prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter from CFA Institute, Virginia, USA. He is currently serving as the President of the CFA Society Bangladesh, a member society of CFA Institute, Virginia, USA.