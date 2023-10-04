Walton receives 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022'

Country’s global electronics giant 'Walton' has received 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the national economy as well as the industrial sector, stated a press release.

In the hi-tech industries category of the award, Walton gained the first place in terms of its annual turnover, manufacturing import substitute products, usage of locally made raw materials, employment creation, CSR activities, proper usage of lands, environment protection etc.

A total of 12 industrial units, including Walton, in six categories received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (3 October, 2023).