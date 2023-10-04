Walton receives 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022'

Country’s global electronics giant 'Walton' has received 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' in recognition of its outstanding contribution in the national economy as well as the industrial sector, stated a press release.
In the hi-tech industries category of the award, Walton gained the first place in terms of its annual turnover, manufacturing import substitute products, usage of locally made raw materials, employment creation, CSR activities, proper usage of lands, environment protection etc.
A total of 12 industrial units, including Walton, in six categories received the 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Award-2022' at a function held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Tuesday (3 October, 2023).
Attending as the chief guest, president Mohammed Shahabuddin handed over a golden crest and certificate of honour to Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's vice-chairman S M Shamsul Alam.
Among others, agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and president of the federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mahbubul Alam were also present.
Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun presided over the event while senior secretary of the industries ministry Zakia Sultana delivered a welcome speech.
In memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, industries ministry introduced the Bangabandhu Industrial Award for the second time aimed at recognising the contributions of institutions in industrial sector, create incentives and encourage creativity.
While delivering his speech on behalf of the industrialists, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' director SM Mahbubul Alam remembered the life and works of the Bangabandhu stating, “We could not have become industrialists if Bangabandhu was not born here.”
“Introducing this award was a great work in a bid to encourage the creativities in the industrial sector and it should be continued so that the entrepreneurs could be encouraged.”
Thanking the industries ministry and the authorities concerned, he also said, “Walton family is feeling proud to receive this prestigious award. Walton from the very beginning tried to make the country self-sufficient economically. Now, Walton is exporting 'Made in Bangladesh' labeled products to more than 40 countries, including Europe and America.”
“We are earning foreign currencies by exporting products that used to be imported once. This remarkable achievement has been made possible by the help of government’s industry-friendly policy. We hope that the government's industrial policy supports would be continued in future as well,” he added.
In the award, the first prize winner received Tk 300,000 and a golden crest made of 25 grammes of gold. The second prize recipient received Tk 200,000 with a golden crest of 18 grammes while the third prize winner was given Tk 100,000 and a golden crest weighing 15 grammes. All the awardees also received certificates.