MOU between KAERI and BAEC signed

A MOU was signed between Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) and Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) for the collaboration in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, has said a press release.

The signing ceremony was held at the BAEC building in Dhaka with the presence of Park Won Seok, president of KAERI, Md. Azizul Haque, chairman of BAEC, H.E. Lee Jang-keun, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh and other officers of BAEC and KAERI.

According to the MOU, KAERI and BAEC will strengthen cooperation in various aspects of peaceful utilization of atomic energy, including development, utilisation and upgrade of research reactor, production and application of radioisotope, development of radiation technology, neutron science and management of nuclear/radioactive waste.