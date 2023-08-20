Bangladesh Business & Disability Network and CSR Centre join hands to promote disability inclusion

Farooq Sobhan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of CSR Centre, expressed his satisfaction that this partnership was taking shape. He also reaffirmed the CSR Centre's commitment to effective collaboration with BBDN.

Anis A. Khan, Trustee of both BBDN and the CSR Centre, extended his heartfelt appreciation to both organisations for this united initiative to foster a common goal. He also appreciated organisations like DBL group and Shwapno who already hired persons with disabilities, while suggesting to ramp up public awareness on the matter.

In her speech, Rupali Chowdhury, Trustee of BBDN, emphasised the importance of personalised outreach and urged the need to work directly with individual companies. She recommended creating inspirational examples for showcasing the connection between SDGs, poverty alleviation, and diversity, thereby reinforcing the message of inclusivity.

Salahuddin Kasem Khan, Chairman, Advisory Council, BBDN expressed his appreciation for CSR Centre's positive consideration to collaborate. He highlighted the importance of engaging relevant stakeholders to actively work on disability inclusion. To this end he emphasised that incorporating persons with disabilities into the workforce is not an act of charity, but a strategic move that can contribute to national economic growth.

Syed Ali Jowher Rizvi, Trustee CSR Centre, Sabbir Nasir, Trustee CSR Centre, Monsur Ahmed Chowdhury, Trustee, BBDN, Faiaz Rahman, Trustee BBDN and representatives from DBL Group were also present at the signing ceremony.

Through this powerful alliance, the CSR Centre and BBDN aim to inspire a transformational change in the corporate landscape, fostering an inclusive and diverse workforce that embraces the talents and potential of every individual, irrespective of disabilities.