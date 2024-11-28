Dun & Bradstreet receive TrustRadius’ inaugural Buyer’s Choice Award 2025

TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology, conferred its inaugural Buyer’s Choice Award to the two products. This award highlights products and vendors voted best in capabilities, value, and customer relationship by over 75% of buyers.

Previously, Dun & Bradstreet HooversTM received the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set awards from TrustRadius while Finance Analytics bagged Top Rated and Tech Cares Awards in 2024.

These awards jointly recognize Dun & Bradstreet’s ever-expanding potential. The awards are determined based on the quantity and quality of satisfied customers who have left positive, vetted reviews, and shine a spotlight on the best of the best.