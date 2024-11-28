Dun & Bradstreet receive TrustRadius’ inaugural Buyer’s Choice Award 2025
Maintaining the momentum of success, Dun & Bradstreet secured the Buyer’s Choice Award 2025 for Hoovers and Finance Analytics.
Hoovers, a sales acceleration platform, assists business decision-makers to drive growth and enhance leads. Finance Analytics is an AI-backed credit-to-cash platform that transforms business decisions, boosts cost efficiency, and bolsters business operations.
TrustRadius, a buyer intelligence platform for business technology, conferred its inaugural Buyer’s Choice Award to the two products. This award highlights products and vendors voted best in capabilities, value, and customer relationship by over 75% of buyers.
Previously, Dun & Bradstreet HooversTM received the Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, and Best Feature Set awards from TrustRadius while Finance Analytics bagged Top Rated and Tech Cares Awards in 2024.
These awards jointly recognize Dun & Bradstreet’s ever-expanding potential. The awards are determined based on the quantity and quality of satisfied customers who have left positive, vetted reviews, and shine a spotlight on the best of the best.
A technology decision-making platform, TrustRadius helps buyers make key decisions based on vetted product information and verified customer-generated reviews. It enables businesses and professionals to access and provide feedback on software and technology products. The enterprise focuses on delivering a bias-free environment featuring well-researched reviews posted by real people.