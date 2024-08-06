Habson Communication steals the show sweeping 14 awards at FLAME Awards Asia 2024

Habson Communication has achieved an unprecedented triumph at the prestigious FLAME Awards Asia 2024, securing a remarkable fourteen awards including five golds, three silvers, two bronzes, and four certificates of merit, stated a press release.

This exceptional feat solidifies the agency’s position as an industry leader, renowned for its innovative and impactful marketing solutions.

The agency’s creative brilliance and strategic acumen have been instrumental in delivering exceptional results for esteemed clients such as Walton, Puma, Safe, Ispahani, and Pusti.

Habson Communication’s award-winning campaigns have not only captivated audiences but have also driven tangible business growth for the brands.