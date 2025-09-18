Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2A in Bangladesh
Global tech giant Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Pad 2 in the local market to enrich the experience of Bangladeshi tech enthusiasts. Alongside its crystal-clear display and elegant design, the device stands out with its long-lasting battery and immersive sound system. From listening music and watching movies to completing educational tasks or office tasks with ease, the pad is quickly winning the attention of tech lovers across the country, reports a press release.
The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5k crystal-clear display with 90Hz refresh rate. This ensures a buttery smooth experience for Xiaomi fans when streaming videos, creating content, or enjoying games. The pad automatically adjusts brightness according to the sunlight to protect users’ eyes, which ensures long hours of use without fatigue.
Another major feature of this pad is its 9000mAh battery with fast-charging support, which allows users to stay worry-free for an entire day on a single charge. This makes it a perfect companion for students attending online classes, professionals managing office tasks, or even travelers looking for a reliable device throughout the day.
The advanced quad-speaker system further enhances the Redmi Pad 2, delivering sound quality that feels more realistic and immersive. This makes it highly effective for online classes, virtual meetings, watching movies, listening to music, or gaming – all without needing headphones at home.
Powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra processor, the pad ensures smooth and fast performance for everyday multitasking. Despite its advanced technology, the Redmi Pad 2 remains lightweight, making it easy to carry anywhere. Its improved connectivity options allow seamless pairing with headphones, keyboards, or a mouse via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
In terms of cameras, the Redmi Pad 2 offers an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera, suitable for scanning important documents and handling daily essentials effortlessly.
The Redmi Pad 2 is now available in three stylish colours – Graphite Gray, Mint Green, and Lavender Purple– across all Mi stores nationwide. The pad comes in two variants: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, priced at 22,999 BDT and 25,999 BDT respectively.