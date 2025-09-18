Xiaomi launches Redmi Pad 2A in Bangladesh

The Redmi Pad 2 features an 11-inch 2.5k crystal-clear display with 90Hz refresh rate. This ensures a buttery smooth experience for Xiaomi fans when streaming videos, creating content, or enjoying games. The pad automatically adjusts brightness according to the sunlight to protect users’ eyes, which ensures long hours of use without fatigue.

Another major feature of this pad is its 9000mAh battery with fast-charging support, which allows users to stay worry-free for an entire day on a single charge. This makes it a perfect companion for students attending online classes, professionals managing office tasks, or even travelers looking for a reliable device throughout the day.