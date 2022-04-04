narzo 50 in Bangladesh at only Tk 16,499

The brand popular among youth, realme, always strives for providing the best smartphone experience to the users. This time, realme has brought in narzo 50, equipped with the best processor in segment to deliver a smooth gaming experience. realme narzo 50 was officially launched through an online launching event on 3 April 2022 from realme Bangladesh’s official facebook page. The narzo 50 4GB/6GB is available only at BDT 16,499. For more info click here: https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-narzo-50

narzo 50 is the latest phone from realme’s narzo series for the gaming aficionados. It is the only phone in the market with Helio G96 processor and 120hz refresh rate at this price.