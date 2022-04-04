narzo 50 in Bangladesh at only Tk 16,499

Today’s youth want a device that complements their lives and gaming is an inseparable part of the young smartphone users’ lives. To live up to their expectations, narzo 50 comes equipped with the Helio G96 processor, which is the best gaming processor in this budget. This powerful processor will ensure a 42% improvement in performance from its predecessor. To ensure the smoothest and most immersive gaming experience, narzo 50 is equipped with a large 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with highest refresh rate in budget 120Hz refresh rate.
This phone also features a 5000mAh massive battery for hours of uninterrupted usage and gaming. If the device runs out of power, with the help of its 33W Dart Charge, the users can charge this phone from 0% to 100% battery in just 70 minutes. The battery backup of this phone is truly amazing.
realme narzo 50 comes with a 50MP AI triple camera setup, ensuring that the users can capture crisp photos. The main 50MP (f/1.8) camera boasts a large aperture making images clearer and brighter, and a 4X Max Digital zoom enabling users to shoot clear photos from long distances. Furthermore, there is also a 2MP (f/2.4) Macro lens with super close focus distance.
narzo 50 looks spectacular as well since the device features a Kevlar Speed Texture Design. The texture of this design is similar to the texture of racing cars, creating the sense of a power-packed performance. The design of this phone is very youthful and trendy.
narzo 50 is available in 4/64GB with Dynamic RAM expansion technology. Available in two colors – Speed Black and Speed Blue, realme narzo 50 is priced at BDT 16,499 only. To know more details about this phone, click here https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-narzo-50.
With so many lucrative features in one phone, realme narzo 50 is the most stylish entry level phone in the market at the moment. If you are looking for a phone with durable quality that will help you step up your game, narzo 50 is the way to go.