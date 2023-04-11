Huawei Bangladesh announces Facebook Quiz winner

Huawei has recently announced the winner of Digital Bangladesh Mela '23 Quiz campaign that was arranged on Huawei Bangladesh Facebook page. Only one winner answered all the ten questions correctly among numbers of contestants from all over the country.
The quiz campaign was organised in January of this year with an announcement that whoever answered all the questions correctly following the guidelines would be selected as the winner. The competition got more than 11 thousand responses against 10 quizzes. Md. Ali Hossain from Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj, came out victorious as the sole winner of this quiz competition after fulfilling all requirements. The winner has been awarded a GT3 Classic Smart Watch.
Tanvir Ahmed, Head of Media, Huawei South Asia, says, “Technology will play a vital role in building our smart Bangladesh. Thus, we always want to share our insights and knowledge for a having a better ICT ecosystem. With that inspiration, we share diversified information and resources for our audiences on all our social media platforms. At Digital Bangladesh mela 2023, the visitors got opportunity to observe our latest solutions. As An exciting quiz competition was also arranged. It is great to see a large number of people are following our page, engaging to different contents. Besides, the significant participation in the quiz competition has also made us enthralled. Our appreciation to the winner.”
In Digital Bangladesh Mela 2023, Huawei showcased advanced technologies like Cloud computing, 5.5G technology, Digital Power, Smart port and smart mining. Huawei arranges quiz campaigns often on its Huawei Bangladesh facebook page. Interested people can follow this page (https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiTechBD) to get updates about quizzes and the latest innovations of Huawei.