Huawei Bangladesh announces Facebook Quiz winner

Huawei has recently announced the winner of Digital Bangladesh Mela '23 Quiz campaign that was arranged on Huawei Bangladesh Facebook page. Only one winner answered all the ten questions correctly among numbers of contestants from all over the country.

The quiz campaign was organised in January of this year with an announcement that whoever answered all the questions correctly following the guidelines would be selected as the winner. The competition got more than 11 thousand responses against 10 quizzes. Md. Ali Hossain from Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj, came out victorious as the sole winner of this quiz competition after fulfilling all requirements. The winner has been awarded a GT3 Classic Smart Watch.