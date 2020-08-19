NOVOAIR offers Cox’s Bazar holiday package

NOVOAIR is offering holiday package for Cox's Bazar starting from Tk 1,777, reports UNB.
Twin share basis two nights three days package Starts from Tk 1,777 per month per person on EMI, which includes air fare and hotel, hotel transfer in Cox's Bazar, breakfast and many more, said a press release of NOVOAIR.
Apart from Dhaka, this package can be avail from any destination with the starting price of Tk 2,666 per month per person on EMI.
To facilitate the tourist, NOVOAIR has partnered with 18 leading private banks and eight luxurious hotels in Cox's Bazar.
According to the agreement, card members of those banks can enjoy this package with zero per cent interest which payable in six equal monthly installments.
Partner Hotels include: Royal Tulip Pearl Beach Resort, Sayeman Beach Resort, Long Beach Hotel, Windy terrace Boutique Hotel, Best Western Heritage, Neeshorgo Hotel and Resort, Grace Cox Smart Hotel and Praasad Paradise Hotel and Resort.
Partner Banks include Eastern Bank Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, The City Bank Ltd, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, NCC Bank Ltd, Social Islami Bank Ltd, Southeast Bank Ltd, Meghna Bank Ltd, Midland Bank Ltd, Bank Asia Ltd, Standard Bank Ltd, Jamuna Bank Ltd, United Commercial Bank Limited, Dhaka Bank Limited, NRB Bank Limited, Premier Bank limited, AB Bank and Commercial Bank of Cylon.
Currently, NOVOAIR operates three daily flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar in compliance with health guidelines issued by the government, WHO, ICAO and IATA.