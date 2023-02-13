Season of Love at Renaissance Dhaka

Valentine's Day is the day to celebrate love and affection with your close and dear ones. Renaissance Dhaka invites their gusts this valentine’s day to a soiree of gourmet food with chic ambience, has said a press release.

BAHAR-Multicuisine restaurant will be serving a special Valentine Dinner Buffet, Valentine Feast at Tk 8000 net per person. The view from level 3, along with their chef doing live carvings, a selection of chilled seafood station, continental cold cuts, salad station, live stations, hot appetizer with many more items will be available at this dinner buffet.