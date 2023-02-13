Season of Love at Renaissance Dhaka

If you are thinking of dining at the top floor with Bossanova live Jazz music then SEAR at 18th floor is just the right option for you. SEAR will be serving the special 7 course candlelight Dinner called Amorous Dazzy at Tk 19,999 NET per couple.
R-Bar, at level 19 will be having offer for both single entry and couple Dinner, where single entry is Tk 4000 net and couples can enjoy five course set menu, themed as dance & date with Deephouse Music. Guests can enjoy this special package at Tk 14,999 net at the wonderful panoramic city skyline view from 19th floor with wonderful candlelight romantic table setup.
The most interesting offer comes up as Love Movie Show at Lobby Lounge where couples can enjoy romantic movies on big screen! To enjoy the sweetest love affair there will be valentine special sweets and bakery items available at GBC.