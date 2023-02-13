Corporate

Season of Love at Renaissance Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk

Valentine's Day is the day to celebrate love and affection with your close and dear ones. Renaissance Dhaka invites their gusts this valentine’s day to a soiree of gourmet food with chic ambience, has said a press release.

BAHAR-Multicuisine restaurant will be serving a special Valentine Dinner Buffet, Valentine Feast at Tk 8000 net per person. The view from level 3, along with their chef doing live carvings, a selection of chilled seafood station, continental cold cuts, salad station, live stations, hot appetizer with many more items will be available at this dinner buffet.

If you are thinking of dining at the top floor with Bossanova live Jazz music then SEAR at 18th floor is just the right option for you. SEAR will be serving the special 7 course candlelight Dinner called Amorous Dazzy at Tk 19,999 NET per couple.

R-Bar, at level 19 will be having offer for both single entry and couple Dinner, where single entry is Tk 4000 net and couples can enjoy five course set menu, themed as dance & date with Deephouse Music. Guests can enjoy this special package at Tk 14,999 net at the wonderful panoramic city skyline view from 19th floor with wonderful candlelight romantic table setup.

The most interesting offer comes up as Love Movie Show at Lobby Lounge where couples can enjoy romantic movies on big screen! To enjoy the sweetest love affair there will be valentine special sweets and bakery items available at GBC.

