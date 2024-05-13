Natura Care starts journey with promise of purity

Ensuring the promise of purity in the case of cosmetics is quite difficult in our country. Natura Care has entered the fray with hundred per cent assurance of purity to introduce you to the world of natural wellness, says a press release.

Unsafe makeup can take away real beauty. Most cosmetic products are made of chemicals. But the ingredients of each product of the 'Natura Care' brand are 100% tested natural which will ensure natural wellness, beauty and purity.

Recently the brand was unveiled at a grand function held at the CCULB Resort and Convention Hall in Kaliganj.