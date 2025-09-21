Malaysia–Bangladesh collaboration: Joint venture between Vav Productions and Brave Horse Ventures

The signing ceremony was held on Friday (19 September 2025) at 7:00 pm at The Westin Dhaka. The High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, Mohd Suhada Bin Othman, attended as the Chief Guest. Distinguished representatives from the corporate, government, and education sectors of both countries were also present.

Vav Productions specialises in music, television, films, and talent development, while Brave Horse Ventures is an expert in animation, AI, and fintech solutions. Through this joint venture, both companies aim to bring regional culture to the global stage and open up new markets.