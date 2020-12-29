One million digital hospital doctor consultation minutes free with Lifebuoy soap

In addition to COVID-19, other winter diseases such as the common flu, fever, respiratory illnesses are now of growing concern. The access of quality healthcare is currently crucial for the people of Bangladesh. To protect the people from the spread of COVID-19 virus, both Unilever and DH believe this collaboration will help add an extra mileage to the existing healthcare facilities.

For the first time ever the largest FMCG giant has collaborated with the Digital Healthcare market leader to add to Government’s effort to fight the country's COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring access to quality healthcare for all.

The special version of the 150 gm Lifebuoy soaps carries a code on the pack. For successful registration customers will have to send it to 26969 and follow the subsequent instructions. For video consultation and Doctor Chat, they can download the "Digital Hospital" app from Google Play Store or dial 08 000 111 000(toll-free) for Doctor Calls.

Unilever and Digital Healthcare Solutions jointly aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 regarding "Good Health and Well-Being", by broadening access to quality essential healthcare and wellbeing services for all.