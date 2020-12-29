One million digital hospital doctor consultation minutes free with Lifebuoy soap

Unilever’s Lifebuoy, the world’s number one hygiene soap brand, and social business of Digital Healthcare Solutions (DH), Digital Hospital, have jointly taken the initiative of providing 1 million minutes of free digital doctor consultations starting from 25December nationwide across Bangladesh.
This partnership aims to protect people from the ongoing impact of COVID-19 and other winter diseases such as cold and fever, by providing doctors’ consultations over video calls, chats, and phone calls from the comfort of their homes and without having the hassle to travel. Any consumer buying a limited-edition 150gm Lifebuoy pack containing visual campaign information will be able to avail unlimited free online doctor consultations from Digital Hospital, for 30 days.
In addition to COVID-19, other winter diseases such as the common flu, fever, respiratory illnesses are now of growing concern. The access of quality healthcare is currently crucial for the people of Bangladesh. To protect the people from the spread of COVID-19 virus, both Unilever and DH believe this collaboration will help add an extra mileage to the existing healthcare facilities.
For the first time ever the largest FMCG giant has collaborated with the Digital Healthcare market leader to add to Government’s effort to fight the country's COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring access to quality healthcare for all.
The special version of the 150 gm Lifebuoy soaps carries a code on the pack. For successful registration customers will have to send it to 26969 and follow the subsequent instructions. For video consultation and Doctor Chat, they can download the "Digital Hospital" app from Google Play Store or dial 08 000 111 000(toll-free) for Doctor Calls.
Unilever and Digital Healthcare Solutions jointly aim to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3 regarding "Good Health and Well-Being", by broadening access to quality essential healthcare and wellbeing services for all.
Unilever Bangladesh’s Chairman and Managing Director, Kedar Lele, said, “Since the beginning of this pandemic, we shared our commitment to support Bangladesh in its fight against this virus. The commitment includes wide-ranging measures such as product donations, creating awareness, improving health infrastructure, protecting its people and livelihoods of those who work across our value chain. Our largest hygiene brand Lifebuoy is leading this commitment and working with diverse partners to support people across the country. With the unwanted winter diseases coupled with COVID-19, our people now need better access to the healthcare facility. Through this partnership with Digital Hospital, Lifebuoy can offer healthcare support and better hygiene for wider community in these critical times.”
In this regard, DH Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Smith said, “During winter season, cold and flu is a worrying time for millions in Bangladesh. It is an applauding initiative for both Unilever Bangladesh and Digital Hospital to make doctor calls available for free through the purchase of Lifebuoy soap. Our aim is to broaden the access to doctors and support good hygiene habits for all. We hope this will help those who need it most.”