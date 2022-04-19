OPPO F21 Pro now available countrywide

OPPO F21 Pro is the Bangladesh’s first phone facilitated with SONY IMX709 Flagship Selfie Sensor with the segment 1st microlens camera. The combination of rear camera microscopic level, texture, shape and size has made the phone great. This phone will help users to discover the world anew - this is because the device supports Microlens up to 30x magnification for capturing images and videos. OPPO F21 Pro boasts unique features on the front camera, thanks to IMX709 (the country’s first SONY IMX709 Selfie Sensor co-developed by OPPO and SONY) and RGBW Sensor technology. The RGBW (red, green, blue, and white) pixel design accounts for crisper images, and can increase light sensitivity by a few notches. The selfie HDR on F21 Pro comes with the AI HDR solution which incorporates the algorithm suppresses highlights and augments dark details in the image and balance over exposure. Moreover, with this phone in your hands, taking backlight selfies is no more a hassle.

Curated through the self-developed industry best ISO Certified Fiberglass-Leather Design and Orbit Light design, OPPO F21 Pro is a feast for the eyes. With the eye-catching sunset-orange color, the F21 Pro complements lifestyle by adding that oomph to your style. The phone is also equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 6nm octa-core processor, 8GB RAM & 128GB ROM with OPPO RAM Expansion technology with up to 5GB RAM Expansion available, 33W SUPERVOOC Charging with 4500mAh Battery, 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED Display and ColorOS 12.1 system.