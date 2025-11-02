Grameen Danone Foods launches Milk for School Program 2 in Sirajganj

The Milk for School Program is designed to tackle child malnutrition and economic challenges among rural women dairy farmers. Under the program, women farmers supply milk to a Grameen Danone Milk Chilling Center in Ullapara, where it is processed into Shokti+ fortified yogurt at the company’s Bogura factory. The yogurt is then distributed free of cost to schoolchildren, providing them with essential daily nutrition while ensuring a stable income for local women.

Speaking at the event, Dipesh Nag said, “With the support of Heifer Korea, the inclusion of seven additional schools will enable us to reach more children with proper nutrition while empowering more women dairy farmers to strengthen their livelihoods. Looking ahead, we hope to see greater collaboration from local authorities and partner organizations to expand this impact even further. This collective effort truly reflects our shared commitment to building a healthier, more resilient community—something we can all take pride in.”