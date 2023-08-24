Rev up your engines for the ‘Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023’ at Fantasy Kingdom

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza as Concord Entertainment Company Limited, in partnership with Bruvana Sports+, first sports drink of Bangladesh, proudly presents the much-anticipated ‘Go Kart Challenge 2023’ at the exhilarating Fantasy Kingdom.

On 9th September, 2023, racers and thrill-seekers will converge for a day of high-speed excitement and fierce competition stated a press release.