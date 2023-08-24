Rev up your engines for the ‘Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023’ at Fantasy Kingdom

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza as Concord Entertainment Company Limited, in partnership with Bruvana Sports+, first sports drink of Bangladesh, proudly presents the much-anticipated ‘Go Kart Challenge 2023’ at the exhilarating Fantasy Kingdom.
On 9th September, 2023, racers and thrill-seekers will converge for a day of high-speed excitement and fierce competition stated a press release.
‘Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023’ promises an exhilarating experience for both participants and spectators alike. As engines roar and tires screech, the racetrack at Xtreme Racing will be transforming into a battleground of skill and speed.
Concord Entertainment Company Limited and Bruvana invites racing enthusiasts to put their racing gear on and participate in a day filled with heart-pounding moments alongside unforgettable memories.
The champions of the ‘Bruvana Go Kart Challenge 2023’ will not only be earning the glory and prestige of victory but also be rewarded with remarkable prizes.
Winner of the first place will receive a championship trophy, medal and prize money. Winner of the second place will receive a first runner-up trophy, medal and prize money meanwhile, winner of the third place will receive a second runner-up trophy, medal and prize money.
With a registration fee of Tk 1500 per participant, participants will gain entry to the ‘Go Kart Challenge 2023’ and enjoy a complimentary lunch as well. Additionally, participants will get entry to Fantasy Kingdom and get entry to the Water Kingdom for a discounted fee.
To register and ensure your place on the starting grid, visit http://zat.ink/GoKartChallenge2023 or contact us at 01404-083821