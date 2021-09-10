'Over 1m people visit Samsung website in Bangladesh in months'

Since its launch, the official website of Samsung has been providing information to the customers regarding its mobiles and electronic products. The intricately placed tabs and features of the website make it very easy and efficient for customers of all ages to get their desired information, the release claimed.
The interested customers can visit www.samsung.com to view and purchase their desired phones or lifestyle and cooking appliance items with a total brand assurance provided by Samsung. Samsung provides easy home delivery for all purchases and 24/7 customer support through email, chat, or phone call, the PR added.