Over 60,000 people in Bangladesh acquire digital skills during COVID-19

Afif Mohamed Ali, Country Managing Director, Microsoft Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, and Nepal, said, “The pandemic has changed everything, and the post-pandemic world will be a lot different than what we knew of it. Moreover, we are standing on the brink of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which will fundamentally bring alchemical change and significantly impact all industries, including the job market. It has become vital for individuals to learn and improve their set of skills that will help them emerge stronger in the post-pandemic world. Thus, we have collaborated with LinkedIn to double our efforts to support the development of a more inclusive skill-based labor market, to create more alternatives, greater flexibility, and access learning paths to connect more people with new job opportunities.”

LinkedIn plans to help 250,000 companies globally make skills-based hires this year through new and existing hiring products. The company will provide both new ways for job seekers to demonstrate their skills and new tools for employers to connect to candidates based on their skill proficiencies including, LinkedIn Skills Path, LinkedIn profile features, and LinkedIn Skills Graph.

The pilot of LinkedIn Skills Path is a new way to help companies hire for skills. Skills Path brings together LinkedIn Learning courses with Skill Assessments to help recruiters source candidates more equitably — based on their proven skills. LinkedIn is piloting Skills Path with various companies, including BlackRock, Gap Inc., and TaskRabbit, committed to broadening their hiring practices to include candidates with diverse experiences.

New expressive and personalized LinkedIn profile features will help people share more about themselves, their career, and their goals in a more authentic and engaging way. This includes a video Cover Story that allows job seekers to demonstrate their soft skills to recruiters and hiring managers.