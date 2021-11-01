Pathao names Fahim Ahmed as CEO

Since mid-2020, Fahim, as the president of Pathao, has been overseeing the day-to-day operations and executing the company’s strategy to address the accelerating demand for digital services during the pandemic, says a press release.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled yet humbled to have been chosen to lead the company and our amazing team,” Fahim said.
“Pathao is building the next generation platform for digital commerce — powered by fintech. This will allow consumers to access services and spend responsibly, empower merchants to grow and commerce to thrive, and create earnings opportunities for the rising middle class,” he added.
Fahim graduated from Middlebury College in the US and brings more than 18 years of experience in finance, investment and operations in Bangladesh, South Asia and the US, adds the press release.
Prior to Pathao, he was a managing director at SEAF, a global emerging market investment firm, where he co-founded and managed the first mid-market investment fund in Bangladesh.
He has also worked as an investor at the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and American Securities, and as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs in New York.