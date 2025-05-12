Xiaomi announces 10 crore taka Eid campaign

Other than above mentioned models, customers who choose any other Xiaomi smartphone will still receive assured rewards- such as, Redmi earbuds, branded T-shirts, mobile data offers.

To reflect the festive spirit, Xiaomi Bangladesh’s Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said, “This eid, we have launched one of the industry’s largest consumer campaigns to make the festive season even more special for our customers. We hope this eid becomes more exciting and memorable for Xiaomi fans across Bangladesh through our BDT 10 crore eid campaign”. He further added, “With this ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign, our goal is not only to celebrate this joyous occasion with our fans but also to express our heartfelt gratitude for their continued support”.

To claim a prize, customers should note the retail code from their purchase outlet and send an SMS to 26969 in the following format: EWM<space>IMEI Number<space> Retail Code

An immediate reply will inform the sender of the gift they have won.