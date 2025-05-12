Xiaomi announces 10 crore taka Eid campaign
With a total prize pool worth of Tk 10 crore, Xiaomi has launched its ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha. The campaign offers guaranteed gifts to every customer who purchases a Xiaomi smartphone starting from 7 May 2025 and a selected number of participants will be eligible to win mega prizes including 5 lac Tk prize, multi-door refrigerators and air conditioners.
In an exciting Eid campaign, all buyers of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 (any variant) will receive Redmi earbuds or a guaranteed minimum cashback of BDT 500. Additionally, purchasers of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro (8GB + 256GB) will receive attractive gifts such as Redmi earbuds or branded t-shirts. Meanwhile, buyers of the Xiaomi Redmi 13 (6GB + 128GB) can enjoy cashback of up to BDT 3,000, with a guaranteed minimum of BDT 500. Moreover, the Xiaomi Redmi 14C (any variant) and Xiaomi Redmi 13 (8GB + 128GB) will be offered at a special Eid discount of BDT 1,000.
Other than above mentioned models, customers who choose any other Xiaomi smartphone will still receive assured rewards- such as, Redmi earbuds, branded T-shirts, mobile data offers.
To reflect the festive spirit, Xiaomi Bangladesh’s Country Manager Ziauddin Chowdhury said, “This eid, we have launched one of the industry’s largest consumer campaigns to make the festive season even more special for our customers. We hope this eid becomes more exciting and memorable for Xiaomi fans across Bangladesh through our BDT 10 crore eid campaign”. He further added, “With this ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign, our goal is not only to celebrate this joyous occasion with our fans but also to express our heartfelt gratitude for their continued support”.
To claim a prize, customers should note the retail code from their purchase outlet and send an SMS to 26969 in the following format: EWM<space>IMEI Number<space> Retail Code
An immediate reply will inform the sender of the gift they have won.