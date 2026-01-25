JTI Bangladesh ranked number one top employer in Bangladesh
JT International Bangladesh Ltd. has been ranked the No. 1 Top Employer in the country by the Top Employer Institute, reports a press release.
This recognition shows how much the company cares about creating a great place to work — with inclusive people practices, helpful digital tools, and a culture that supports high performance and purpose.
JTI focuses on the fundamentals that matter: clear and accessible leadership, opportunities to grow and learn, comprehensive well-being support, and genuine employee engagement.
These priorities are shaped by global best practice and tailored to meet the needs of the teams in Bangladesh.
Commenting on the achievement, Yassine Khabbaj, director of people and culture at JT International Bangladesh Ltd. said, “Being recognised as a top employer in Bangladesh and achieving the no. 1 ranking is a solid proof that our people are in the heart of our agenda. Everything we do is meant to enhance our people experience from attraction to offboarding while giving them real growth opportunities.”
“This is how we ensure our people are at their best and engaged in a high performing organisation. Going forward JTI Bangladesh will continue adopting and exporting people centric best in class HR practices because we will never stop growing and improving at all levels, added the official.
The Top Employer recognition is a respected, rigorous global assessment. JT International Bangladesh Ltd.’s top ranking reflects its strong performance across strategy, leadership, organisational development, talent attraction, learning, career growth, and overall employee experience.