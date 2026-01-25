JTI Bangladesh ranked number one top employer in Bangladesh

JT International Bangladesh Ltd. has been ranked the No. 1 Top Employer in the country by the Top Employer Institute, reports a press release.

This recognition shows how much the company cares about creating a great place to work — with inclusive people practices, helpful digital tools, and a culture that supports high performance and purpose.

JTI focuses on the fundamentals that matter: clear and accessible leadership, opportunities to grow and learn, comprehensive well-being support, and genuine employee engagement.