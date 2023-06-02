JTI Bangladesh, Bhumijo launch clean, hygienic public toilet initiative

JTI Bangladesh with the support of JTI Global WASH Initiative, is helping Bhumijo to develop and operate sanitation centers at busy urban hubs.
This initiative is a part of the ‘Swachho’ community investment programme which works in the areas of WASH (Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) among low-income communities in urban and rural Bangladesh.
The inauguration of the ‘Swachho’ center near the Masjidul Akbar Eidgah field at Mirpur 1 was attended by chief town planner of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Maqsud Hashem, CEO and co-founder of Bhumijo Farhana Rashid, managing director of JTI Bangladesh Paul Holloway and other key officials from DNCC, Bhumijo and JTI Bangladesh.
Chief town planner of DNCC Maqsud Hashem said “The city corporation is always pleased to see private organisations come together in aid of public and we are happy to provide any support necessary to maintain and operate the initiative.”
Co-Founder and COO of Bhumijo Md Masudul Islam said “Dhaka still has less than 100 clean public toilets for its 21 million residents. This causes a lot of health and hygiene problems, especially for women.”
“Bhumijo is working to ensure availability of clean and hygienic public toilets in Bangladesh. We are grateful to JTI Bangladesh for extending their support to address the crisis. I hope Mirpur is just the beginning and we will continue ensuring clean public toilets for all,” he added.
Head of corporate communications at JTI Bangladesh, Shezami Khalil said “We are honored to collaborate with Bhumijo on this initiative. JTI has been running different community investment initiatives since entering Bangladesh through the landmark FDI in 2018.
“We expect this step would provide a space for Mirpur 1 residents to maintain proper hygiene outside of their homes,” Shezami added.
Bhumijo started its journey in 2017 by creating Bangladesh’s first women-only toilet at Dhaka’s Gausia market. Well designed and technology-enabled smart management ensures quality.
Their focus on business sustainability ensures that the urban poor will continue to receive sanitation services without disruption.
Currently Bhumijo is serving 6,000 people daily through 30 facilities. JTI Bangladesh has supported five of these facilities till date.
In 2018, JT Group acquired Akij Group’s tobacco business for USD 1.5 billion approximately, making it the single largest FDI ever in the Bangladesh private sector.
JTI Bangladesh is one of the largest taxpayers in the country and works with about 15,000 registered farmers to grow tobacco, fostering rural economic development and exports.
Since 2015, JTI Foundation and JTI Global WASH Initiative have supported the livelihood of almost 345,000 beneficiaries in the areas of WASH, disaster management and COVID-19 relief.