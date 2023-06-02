JTI Bangladesh, Bhumijo launch clean, hygienic public toilet initiative

JTI Bangladesh with the support of JTI Global WASH Initiative, is helping Bhumijo to develop and operate sanitation centers at busy urban hubs.

This initiative is a part of the ‘Swachho’ community investment programme which works in the areas of WASH (Access to Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) among low-income communities in urban and rural Bangladesh.

The inauguration of the ‘Swachho’ center near the Masjidul Akbar Eidgah field at Mirpur 1 was attended by chief town planner of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Maqsud Hashem, CEO and co-founder of Bhumijo Farhana Rashid, managing director of JTI Bangladesh Paul Holloway and other key officials from DNCC, Bhumijo and JTI Bangladesh.