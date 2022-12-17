bKash launches integrated transaction service with Premier Bank

To avail this integrated service, customers first need to select ‘Add Money’ or ‘bKash to bank’ icon from the home-screen of bKash app and find ‘Bank Account’ option. Then they have to set up link between bKash account and Premier Bank account by providing a few essential information after tapping on ‘The Premier Bank Limited’ icon. The registered mobile number of both the accounts should be the same while setting up the link in case of doing ‘Add Money’ or ‘bKash to bank’. For transferring money to other Premier bank accounts, they can directly enter the Premier Bank account number.

Once the link is established, money can easily be transferred from Premier Bank account to bKash account through ‘Add Money’ service of bKash app. In addition, customers will be able to deposit money, pay DPS and loan installments through ‘bKash to bank’ service without going to the bank. After every successful transaction, customer will receive SMS notification. For both these services, transaction limit set by Bangladesh Bank will be applicable, says the release.

The Premier Bank app ‘pMoney’ will be launched soon to facilitate further convenience for the customers in bringing money to bKash, and the bank will also launch remittance service with bKash.