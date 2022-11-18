BRAC Bank starts women entrepreneur development programme with BRAC University

The intensive training is to facilitate the promising women business owners to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand businesses. It will help the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs become successful in business. In this third batch of the programme, 34 promising women entrepreneurs were selected from a significant number of applications.
Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami Student Banking Services; and Khadija Mariam, Head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, SME Banking Division; BRAC Bank, and Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hoque, Professor; Dr. Ekramul Islam, Assistant Professor; Dr. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Associate Professor and Research Director, BRAC Business School; were present in the orientation program at BRAC University on 12 November 2022.
The 13-week training will be every Saturday for three hours at BRAC University Campus Mohakhali, Dhaka. The course will be conducted in the classroom and outdoor settings to provide hands-on experience to build, sustain and expand the business.
In the three-month long training session, the entrepreneurs will deep dive into a business plan, record keeping, accounting, and taxation, compliance, HR management, operations and supply chain management, e-business, export-import management and essential aspects of business management under the tutelage of expert faculty of BRAC Business School and senior bankers of BRAC Bank.
Under ‘Uddokta 101’, BRAC Bank and BRAC University will conduct four batches each year, each with minimum 30 women entrepreneurs. BRAC Bank will bear 80% of the course fee, while BRAC University will provide resource persons, modules, research and logistics.
At the end of the programme, each participant will have to prepare and present a business case and pitch for funding before a panel of judges, and three winners will be given special awards. They will also be allowed to showcase their products at a three-day fair at the university premises which will help them create awareness and market their products and services.