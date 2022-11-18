BRAC Bank starts women entrepreneur development programme with BRAC University

The intensive training is to facilitate the promising women business owners to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills, helping them sustain and expand businesses. It will help the up-and-coming women entrepreneurs become successful in business. In this third batch of the programme, 34 promising women entrepreneurs were selected from a significant number of applications.

Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking Segment TARA & Agami Student Banking Services; and Khadija Mariam, Head of the Women Entrepreneur Cell, SME Banking Division; BRAC Bank, and Dr. Mohammad Abdul Hoque, Professor; Dr. Ekramul Islam, Assistant Professor; Dr. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Associate Professor and Research Director, BRAC Business School; were present in the orientation program at BRAC University on 12 November 2022.

The 13-week training will be every Saturday for three hours at BRAC University Campus Mohakhali, Dhaka. The course will be conducted in the classroom and outdoor settings to provide hands-on experience to build, sustain and expand the business.