Imo’s adaptive bitrate technology keeps calls alive when networks falter

Whenever a connection begins to fall, the Adaptive Bitrate Technology instinctively alters to a lower bitrate load. This instant comeback prevents call drop, lag, or any disturbance during the call, and as soon as the bandwidth improves, the bitrate restores video and audio quality to a sharper and clearer version. These intelligent transitions have made remote video calls smooth, avoiding sharp visual or audio glitches that guarantee a consistent call experience even in rapidly changing networks.

The system allows only the necessary amount of data transmission at any given moment, which results in effective consumption without compromising call stability, and it does not matter whether someone is speaking from a busy city network or a patchy rural connection; calls remain consistent. No manual setting is required as all bitrate changes occur automatically in the background. And this is how imo understand the necessity of its users and stands beside them with its innovative technologies.