Xiaomi unveils REDMI Note 15 series in Bangladesh with 3 new smartphones

Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones under its most popular REDMI Note Series. The new line-up offers strong performance, long battery life, a premium design, and new feature- AI Engine. The REDMI Note 15 Series is now available at all official Xiaomi stores across Bangladesh, reports a press release.

Leading the line-up is the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display, offering an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its 200MP ultra-clarity main camera with 4X Optical-Level Telephoto and 8MP ultra-wide camera, enhanced by an advanced AI Engine that ensures sharp, vivid images in every frame. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 32MP front camera.