Xiaomi unveils REDMI Note 15 series in Bangladesh with 3 new smartphones
Xiaomi has launched three new smartphones under its most popular REDMI Note Series. The new line-up offers strong performance, long battery life, a premium design, and new feature- AI Engine. The REDMI Note 15 Series is now available at all official Xiaomi stores across Bangladesh, reports a press release.
Leading the line-up is the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G features a 6.83-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display, offering an immersive viewing experience. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its 200MP ultra-clarity main camera with 4X Optical-Level Telephoto and 8MP ultra-wide camera, enhanced by an advanced AI Engine that ensures sharp, vivid images in every frame. For selfies, the device is equipped with a 32MP front camera.
REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G boasts a massive 6,500mAh Silicon-Carbon battery paired with 100W hyper-charging, can restore full power in just 40 minutes. The device also supports 22.5W reverse charging, enabling it to function as a power bank—an added convenience for users on the go. Built with Titan durability, the smartphone is designed to deliver both power and resilience.
Powering the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is a Snapdragon® 7s Gen 4 processor, delivering efficient multitasking, smooth gaming, and seamless streaming performance. The smartphone also comes with an IP69 rating, providing robust protection against dust, rain, and accidental water exposure. For security, this smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor with AI face lock.
REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is engineered to deliver REDMI Titan Durability, integrating an exceptional battery experience, robust drop resistance, and comprehensive dust- and water-resistance into a unified design that inspires confidence even in demanding conditions.
Ziauddin Chowdhury, country manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh said, “Considering the immense expectations driven by the widespread popularity of the REDMI Note series, we have brought the REDMI Note 15 series to the Bangladeshi Xiaomi fans. This series will surpass all previous experiences of Xiaomi users with powerful performance and outstanding experience.”
Alongside the Pro+ variant, Xiaomi has also introduced the REDMI Note 15 5G and REDMI Note 15. Both models feature a 108MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera, delivering clear and detailed photography. The smartphones are equipped with a 6.77-inch high-durability AMOLED curved display, giving them a sleek and premium look.
In terms of battery capacity, the REDMI Note 15 5G comes with a 5,520mAh battery with slim design, while the REDMI Note 15 4G offers a larger 6,000mAh Silicon-Carbon battery. Both devices support fast charging, ensuring uninterrupted usage throughout the day.
Performance-wise, the REDMI Note 15 5G is powered by a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 processor, while the REDMI Note 15 4G features the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra chipset, delivering smooth and efficient everyday performance. Additionally, the smartphones come with IP65 and IP64 ratings to withstand light rain, splashes, and dusty conditions.
Available in Mocha Brown, Black, Glacier Blue, Mist Purple and Purple the Redmi Note 15 Series smartphones are lightweight, slim, and stylish, offering a premium in-hand feel.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus 5G with 12GB storage and 512GB RAM is priced at Tk 62,999. The Redmi Note 15 5G (8GB + 256GB) is priced at Tk 36,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 4G is available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, priced at Tk 26,999 and Tk 29,999 respectively.