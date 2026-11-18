After nine editions, more than 21,500 in-person attendees, over 1,550 pieces of content, and more than 100 million views and engagements online, Rise Above All—Bangladesh's largest public speaking platform, is back for its milestone tenth edition.

‘Mastercard Presents Rise Above All 10X, Powered by MTB’ will take place on Friday, 27 November 2026, from 09:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Complex, Khamarbari, Dhaka, reports a press release.

Organised by Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy in association with Fit Elegance, with United Aygaz as energy partner, Shwapno as strategic partner and Bata as musical partner, this landmark edition comes under the theme ‘10 Years of Rise. 10X Your Growth’.