Rise Above All 10X set to take place on 27 November at KIB
After nine editions, more than 21,500 in-person attendees, over 1,550 pieces of content, and more than 100 million views and engagements online, Rise Above All—Bangladesh's largest public speaking platform, is back for its milestone tenth edition.
‘Mastercard Presents Rise Above All 10X, Powered by MTB’ will take place on Friday, 27 November 2026, from 09:00 am to 9:00 pm at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) Complex, Khamarbari, Dhaka, reports a press release.
Organised by Don Sumdany Facilitation & Consultancy in association with Fit Elegance, with United Aygaz as energy partner, Shwapno as strategic partner and Bata as musical partner, this landmark edition comes under the theme ‘10 Years of Rise. 10X Your Growth’.
This year's stage will bring together some of the country's top leaders from banking, finance, healthcare and manufacturing, alongside familiar faces from entertainment.
Confirmed speakers include Zakia Sultana, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB); Faria Yasmin, managing director of Bata Bangladesh; Aameir Alihussain, managing director of BSRM Group; and Muhit Rahman, chief executive officer of ONE Bank PLC.
The list also include Tasneem Sinha, managing director of The ACME Laboratories Ltd; Humaira Azam, managing director of LankaBangla Finance PLC; Sayef Nasir, managing director of SMC Enterprise Limited; and Rubaba Dowla, country managing director of Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.
Harun Ortaç, chief executive officer of United Aygaz LPG, will become the first expatriate speaker to take the Rise Above All stage. Actors Tawsif Mahbub and Sabila Nur are also expected to attend while more names will be announced in the coming days.
The speakers will share their career journeys, including the setbacks along the way, and take part in interactive sessions with the audience. The day will wrap up with a live performance by Warfaze.
At its heart, Rise Above All has always been about people. Over the past decade, it has helped students and young professionals find direction, believe in themselves and take the next step in their careers and lives.
For many attendees, it is a rare chance to hear extraordinary achievers speak directly about their struggles and turning points, not from a screen or a headline, but face to face.
Many who first came as students have returned years later as professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders in their own right. The event also gives visitors the opportunity to experience and interact with a wide range of brands throughout the day.
For the tenth edition, United Healthcare, Polar Ice Cream, Kool, Aqua Paints, SMC Plus, OPPO and Sheltech are co-sponsoring the event.
Other partners include Turkish Airlines, Elite Steel, Coca-Cola, KFC, Foodi, Chery, Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Channel i, Dan Cake, Fresh, Bombay Sweets, AMA Coffee, Senora, Dettol, Blucheez, Tabaq Coffee, ISHO, Tickify, ICE Today, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, Shutter Lens, Elite Force and Link3.
The organisers thanked all partners for standing alongside Rise Above All as it celebrates its tenth edition. Tickets are available on Tickify.