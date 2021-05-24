realme brings new device, air buds in Bangladesh market

realme has launched a fresh yellowish device in the Bangladeshi market titled ‘realme 8 Pro’ with sophisticated ‘realme Buds Air 2’ and ‘realme Buds Air 2 Neo’ in a virtual event held on Monday.

The mobile company said in a press release on Monday that the realme 8 Pro has just reappeared among the smartphone enthusiasts with another great design variant--illuminating yellow, inspired by Pantone's “Color of the Year 2021”.

The price of this smartphone is fixed at Tk 27,990 only.

The company has also brought two new products: one is realme Buds Air 2 and another realme Buds Air 2 Neo. They have been priced at Tk 4,999 and Tk 3,999 respectively.

People can purchase the realme Buds Air 2 from Evaly at 30 per cent discount, Tk 3,499 on 25 May at 7:00 pm. Apart from this, buyers will also get cashback up to 10 per cent and 12 per cent if they confirm their payments through Nagad, Bkash and Lanka Bangla respectively,