realme brings new device, air buds in Bangladesh market

realme has launched a fresh yellowish device in the Bangladeshi market titled ‘realme 8 Pro’ with sophisticated ‘realme Buds Air 2’ and ‘realme Buds Air 2 Neo’ in a virtual event held on Monday.
The mobile company said in a press release on Monday that the realme 8 Pro has just reappeared among the smartphone enthusiasts with another great design variant--illuminating yellow, inspired by Pantone's “Color of the Year 2021”.
The price of this smartphone is fixed at Tk 27,990 only.
The company has also brought two new products: one is realme Buds Air 2 and another realme Buds Air 2 Neo. They have been priced at Tk 4,999 and Tk 3,999 respectively.
People can purchase the realme Buds Air 2 from Evaly at 30 per cent discount, Tk 3,499 on 25 May at 7:00 pm. Apart from this, buyers will also get cashback up to 10 per cent and 12 per cent if they confirm their payments through Nagad, Bkash and Lanka Bangla respectively,
The new edition of realme 8 has a bright yellow-colored camera module and similarly colored ‘Dare To Leap’ slogan is printed on the back of realme 8 Pro, which has reflected realme’s brand spirit.
The yellowish smartphone comes with 108MP ultra quad camera and 50W super dart charger with ultra-fast in-display fingerprint scanner, 16MP in-display selfie camera and snapdragon 720G processor.
On the other hand, users can enjoy 25 hours long playback with realme Buds Air 2 while Buds Air 2 Neo offers 28 hours. After just 10-minute charge, one can enjoy playback for two hours with Buds Air 2 and three hours with Buds Air 2 Neo.
These two have featured with active noise cancellation, super low latency, dual mic noise cancellation for calls, open-up auto connection, smart wear detection, intelligent touch controls and water resistance.