Realme launches narzo 30A with G85 gaming processor

The realme has officially launched a new phone ‘realme narzo 30A’ through an online launching event held on Sunday.

The price of this phone has been fixed at Tk 12,990.

An online flash sale will be held on Daraz on 22 March 2021 at 2:30pm, where the phone will be available at only Tk 12,490.

The narzo series is the gaming series of the brand, with gaming processors and features.

This latest phone of the narzo series – narzo 30A – features octa-cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz, ARM Mali-G52 GPU and powerful Helio G85 processor.

Users can play heavy games such as PUBG, Free Fire, Call of Duty and Asphalt 9.