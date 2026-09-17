City Bank introduces the City Bank American Express Ultramarine Credit Card

For travelers, the Card offers complimentary access to City Bank American Express International and Domestic Lounges at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, with Primary Card Members able to bring up to two companions.

Primary Card Members also receive 12 complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits each year at selected airports worldwide.

These visits may be shared in any combination between the Card Member and accompanying guests, with each individual lounge entry counting as one visit.

Additional travel benefits include no cash withdrawal fee charged by City Bank on international ATM transactions, complimentary Meet & Greet service for Primary Card Members for up to two guests per visit at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, savings on international air tickets and domestic hotels, and select travel insurance and luggage benefits when purchasing international tickets through GoZayaan.

Card Members can earn 3 Membership Rewards Points for every Tk 100 spent or USD 1 spent, redeem points for gift vouchers, annual fee waivers, and Purchases with Points.

They will also enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 complimentary buffet dining at select international hotel chains across Bangladesh during weekends, along with other dining, retail, lifestyle and travel offers through American Express. All benefits are subject to applicable terms, conditions, and eligibility criteria.