City Bank introduces the City Bank American Express Ultramarine Credit Card
City Bank is proud to announce the launch of City Bank American Express Ultramarine Credit Card, a new premium Card designed for customers in Bangladesh seeking travel, lifestyle, and everyday spending benefits, reports a press release.
The Card will be available in both secured and unsecured variants, support local and international spending, and open for applications on 1 October, 2026.
The unveiling ceremony of City Bank American Express Ultramarine Credit Card was held on Wednesday (17 September, 2026 ) at City Bank Head Office. Hossain Khaled, chairman, Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director & chief financial officer, Kazi Azizur Rahman, additional managing director & chief information officer, Mahia Juned, additional managing director, chief operating officer & CMELCO, Md Arup Haider, DMD & head of Retail Banking from City Bank and Kurush Dastoor, director & head of Global Network Services, South Asia and French Territories, American Express Banking Corp., Puneet Mathur, Senior Manager, Network Partnerships, South Asia, American Express launched the City Bank American Express Ultramarine Credit Card.
Along with them other senior officials of both organisations were also present at the event.
Card Members can choose from welcome benefits, including five per cent cashback on eligible spending during the first three months, up to Tk 10,000, or a travel luggage voucher worth Tk 5,000.
For travelers, the Card offers complimentary access to City Bank American Express International and Domestic Lounges at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, with Primary Card Members able to bring up to two companions.
Primary Card Members also receive 12 complimentary Priority Pass lounge visits each year at selected airports worldwide.
These visits may be shared in any combination between the Card Member and accompanying guests, with each individual lounge entry counting as one visit.
Additional travel benefits include no cash withdrawal fee charged by City Bank on international ATM transactions, complimentary Meet & Greet service for Primary Card Members for up to two guests per visit at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, savings on international air tickets and domestic hotels, and select travel insurance and luggage benefits when purchasing international tickets through GoZayaan.
Card Members can earn 3 Membership Rewards Points for every Tk 100 spent or USD 1 spent, redeem points for gift vouchers, annual fee waivers, and Purchases with Points.
They will also enjoy Buy 1 Get 1 complimentary buffet dining at select international hotel chains across Bangladesh during weekends, along with other dining, retail, lifestyle and travel offers through American Express. All benefits are subject to applicable terms, conditions, and eligibility criteria.
Hossain Khaled, chairman of City Bank, stated, "At City Bank, we remain focused on bringing thoughtfully designed financial solutions that support the evolving needs of our customers. The City Bank American Express® Ultramarine Credit Card reflects that focus by combining international access, convenience, and meaningful lifestyle and travel privileges."
Anurag Gupta, vice president of Global Network & Partner Services (GNPS), Asia & South Pacific Markets expressed in her speech “Card Members are looking for products that deliver value across travel, lifestyle and everyday spending needs. We are pleased to partner with City Bank to bring the City Bank American Express Ultramarine Credit Card to Bangladesh, combining distinctive benefits with the trusted service experience associated with American Express.”