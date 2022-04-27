Corporate

Robi to distribute Iftar to over 6,000 underprivileged children living outside Dhaka

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Robi has initiated a campaign to distribute Iftar among the underprivileged children living in 10 different districts outside Dhaka.

In association with Bidyanando foundation, the telecom company will hand over Iftar to over 6,000 underprivileged children in Chattogram, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Kustia, Barishal, Cumilla, Mymensingh, and Sylhet.

Besides, Robi has launched another initiative in My Robi app allowing its customers to donate directly to Biddyanondo for Sehri and Iftar distribution to the poor people.

Commenting on the initiatives, Robi's chief corporate and regulatory officer, Shahed Alam said, "As a socially responsible company, we are very happy to be able to execute such a project in the holy month of Ramadan. Being a leading national brand with robust network infrastructure all over the country, we feel it is our duty to stand by the underprivileged section of our society who are usually not included in such projects."

