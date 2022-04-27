Robi to distribute Iftar to over 6,000 underprivileged children living outside Dhaka

Robi has initiated a campaign to distribute Iftar among the underprivileged children living in 10 different districts outside Dhaka.

In association with Bidyanando foundation, the telecom company will hand over Iftar to over 6,000 underprivileged children in Chattogram, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Kustia, Barishal, Cumilla, Mymensingh, and Sylhet.