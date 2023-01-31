VisionSpring, BRAC celebrate correcting 2m vision

Reading Glasses for Improved Livelihoods (RGIL) programme funded by VisionSpring in partnership with BRAC Health, Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP), is celebrating its milestone achievement of correcting the vision of two million people, said a press release.

VisionSpring and BRAC honoured the Community Health Workers (CHWs), key staff, and delivery partners at an exclusive celebration that took place at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 23 January.