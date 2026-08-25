Banglalink installs 50-kW rooftop solar system at Cumilla data center
Reinforcing its commitment to environmentally responsible digital infrastructure, Banglalink, the country's leading digital operator, has installed a 50-kW rooftop solar power system at its Cumilla Data Center, reports a press release.
The system utilises 2,500 square feet of previously unutilised rooftop space and is expected to generate approximately 85,000 kWh of clean energy annually, resulting in an estimated 6 per cent reduction in grid electricity consumption during solar generation hours.
This initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 52 tons each year and save approximately Tk 1.2 million in energy costs annually.
In addition, the system will support Banglalink's ESG goals while helping ensure uninterrupted data center operations during emergencies and power outages.
Notably, Banglalink is the first mobile network operator in Bangladesh to adopt solar power within a data center facility, following the commissioning of an 80-kW solar power system at its Gazipur Data Center last year.
The Cumilla installation builds on that effort, reinforcing the operator's broader push toward greener and more resilient digital infrastructure.
Hüseyin Türker, chief technology and information officer of Banglalink, said, "The commissioning of this solar power system at our Cumilla Data Center is another step in our journey toward sustainable, resilient digital infrastructure. By integrating solar power into our critical operations, we are reducing emissions, optimising energy costs, and strengthening the long-term sustainability of our network. At Banglalink, sustainability is not just an environmental commitment; it is a business imperative."
Through this initiative, Banglalink is further advancing its commitment to sustainability by integrating renewable energy into its digital infrastructure and expanding clean energy adoption across its facilities and network footprint.
The project marks another milestone in the company's journey toward building a greener, more resilient, and energy-efficient digital ecosystem while supporting its broader ESG objectives.