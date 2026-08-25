Banglalink installs 50-kW rooftop solar system at Cumilla data center

This initiative is expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 52 tons each year and save approximately Tk 1.2 million in energy costs annually.

In addition, the system will support Banglalink's ESG goals while helping ensure uninterrupted data center operations during emergencies and power outages.

Notably, Banglalink is the first mobile network operator in Bangladesh to adopt solar power within a data center facility, following the commissioning of an 80-kW solar power system at its Gazipur Data Center last year.

The Cumilla installation builds on that effort, reinforcing the operator's broader push toward greener and more resilient digital infrastructure.