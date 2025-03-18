VEON appoints Johan Buse as the Incoming CEO of Banglalink
VEON Ltd., a global digital operator, Tuesday announced that Johan Buse has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, VEON’s digital operator in Bangladesh.
This appointment will be effective from 6 April 2025.
Johan joins Banglalink from StarHub in Singapore where he led the Consumer Business Group focusing on strategy and business transformation.
Prior to that, Johan has decades of experience in the telecom industry across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Oman and held senior positions at Deutsche Telekom Croatia, AXIS and Singtel.
Johan will succeed Erik Aas who has made the decision to move on from Banglalink after nine successful years.
Commenting on the appointment, VEON Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu said , “I welcome Johan to the VEON family and Banglalink team. With decades of experience across multiple emerging markets, he is well positioned to accelerate our digital expansion and our contributions to the growth of the Bangladesh economy. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to Erik Aas for his outstanding leadership over the past nine years, during which Banglalink has become a nation-wide operator, offering a superior 4G experience and market-defining digital services through Toffee, MyBL and RYZE.”
Banglalink CEO Erik Aas said, “Over the past nine years, it has been a privilege to lead the terrific Banglalink team, bringing VEON’s innovative spirit, ‘4G for all’ focus and digital services to millions of Bangladeshis. I’m pleased to pass the mantle to a highly qualified successor like Johan Buse, who I’m sure will take Banglalink to new heights in service of Bangladesh, with the support of a world-class team.”
Johan Buse said, “I very much look forward to taking over the leadership baton from Erik and having the privilege to lead Banglalink at this important time where the future is filled with customer-focused value creating opportunities. As Bangladesh goes through a historic period of change, transforming the digital landscape of the country by equipping the people of Bangladesh with highly demanded digital and connectivity services is more important than ever. We have a great opportunity to leverage VEON’s digital expertise and the skills of Banglalink’s world-class team to accelerate the efforts to bridge the digital divide, foster innovation and create opportunities that will positively impact the lives of millions in Bangladesh. I am looking forward to realising these opportunities with our team and our customers.”