VEON appoints Johan Buse as the Incoming CEO of Banglalink

VEON Ltd., a global digital operator, Tuesday announced that Johan Buse has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Banglalink, VEON’s digital operator in Bangladesh.

This appointment will be effective from 6 April 2025.

Johan joins Banglalink from StarHub in Singapore where he led the Consumer Business Group focusing on strategy and business transformation.

Prior to that, Johan has decades of experience in the telecom industry across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer of Ooredoo Oman and held senior positions at Deutsche Telekom Croatia, AXIS and Singtel.