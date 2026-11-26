North South University’s (NSU) School of Business and Economics (SBE) has received the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) accreditation from the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA), reports a press release.

SAQS accreditation recognises business schools that meet standards in academic quality, research and continuous improvement.

The accreditation adds to SBE’s international recognition, as it was the first private university business school in Bangladesh to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).