NSU’s School of Business and Economics receives prestigious SAQS accreditation
North South University’s (NSU) School of Business and Economics (SBE) has received the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) accreditation from the Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA), reports a press release.
SAQS accreditation recognises business schools that meet standards in academic quality, research and continuous improvement.
The accreditation adds to SBE’s international recognition, as it was the first private university business school in Bangladesh to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).
According to a press release, the recognition also reflects SBE’s engagement with industry practitioners and scholars in Bangladesh, across South Asia and internationally.
NSU Board of Trustees Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser said the accreditation was a achieveproud milestone for the university and its School of Business and Economics.
“We want to nurture entrepreneurial leaders and job creators who solve real local and regional challenges before scaling to the global stage. This recognition affirms that our curriculum and industry partnerships meet international benchmarks while staying relevant to our regional economy,” he said.
NSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Abdul Hannan Chowdhury extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Accreditation Project Team (APT), SBE leadership, faculty members, alumni, students, administrative offices, the SAQS mentor and other stakeholders for their contributions to the achievement.