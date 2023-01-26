Soft opening of Executive Woodworks Ltd

Executive Woodworks Ltd, a SBU of Meghna Executive Holdings Limited, based at Dhonua, Sreepur, 1740 Gazipur, a 100 per cent compliance and Zero Waste Eco Friendly export-oriented Furniture Manufacturer in Bangladesh has done its soft opening on recently, has said a press release.

The inauguration ceremony was jointly officiated by Moklasur Rahman Pinto, managing director of Meghna Executive Holdings and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, Chairman of Meghna Group., in the presence of Humaira Azam, Managing Director of the Trust bank and Mr Ahsan Zaman Chowdhury, Deputy Managing director of the Trust Bank Ltd, witnessing the glorious moments.