‘Pay-Later’ service in bKash app with Digital Nano Loan from City Bank

For the first time ever, City Bank and bKash have jointly launched ‘Pay-Later’ – a special collateral-free digital nano loan service that facilitates payments with interest-free loan through bKash app. Now customers can buy any product or services and pay directly with this special loan, even if they don’t have sufficient balance in their accounts. They don’t have to pay any interest if the due amount is paid within seven days.

Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director and CEO of City Bank and Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash inaugurated this special digital nano loan service 'Pay-Later' at the head office of City Bank, today. Senior officials of both organisations were also present in the launching ceremony.

Subject to eligibility, customers will be given a combined limit of Tk 500 to Tk 30,000 loans through which they can avail both Pay-Later and Digital Nano Loans instantly.