Banglalink brings mobile services to ChatGPT

Developed by Banglalink Digital, the service is now live nationwide for Banglalink subscribers. They can find Banglalink GPT in ChatGPT’s GPT section and use it by simply asking questions in everyday language.

Banglalink GPT also recommends suitable packs to users based on their needs and usage. For instance, a customer planning to watch a movie can ask which pack would be suitable, while another can ask to check their current balance, minutes or internet data.

Customers can also check their roaming status through the assistant. For services that require a transaction, customers can complete the process through Banglalink’s payment portal.