Banglalink brings mobile services to ChatGPT
Banglalink has brought its core mobile services into ChatGPT in the first such integration by a telecom operator in Bangladesh, allowing customers to access everyday mobile services through a simple conversation, reports a press release.
With Banglalink GPT, subscribers can manage everyday telco needs directly through ChatGPT, from checking their balance and usage and finding suitable packs to checking roaming status and accessing other key mobile services, without having to switch between different apps or websites.
Developed by Banglalink Digital, the service is now live nationwide for Banglalink subscribers. They can find Banglalink GPT in ChatGPT’s GPT section and use it by simply asking questions in everyday language.
Banglalink GPT also recommends suitable packs to users based on their needs and usage. For instance, a customer planning to watch a movie can ask which pack would be suitable, while another can ask to check their current balance, minutes or internet data.
Customers can also check their roaming status through the assistant. For services that require a transaction, customers can complete the process through Banglalink’s payment portal.
Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs Officer of Banglalink, said, “Customer expectations are evolving rapidly as AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life. At Banglalink, we believe that accessing and managing mobile services should evolve accordingly. By becoming the first telecom operator in Bangladesh to bring our services into ChatGPT, we are making it easier for customers to discover, manage, and purchase the services they need through a familiar conversational interface. This initiative reflects our commitment to using technology to make digital experiences more intuitive, accessible, and customer-centric”
The new service is part of Banglalink’s broader effort as a digital operator to make everyday services simpler and more accessible through technology.