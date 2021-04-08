Sabila Nur new brand ambassador of ‘Glow & Lovely’

Reiterating its commitment to a more inclusive vision of beauty, Afzal Hasan Khan, marketing director, beauty and personal care of Unilever Bangladesh, said, “As a global skin care brand, we are redefining the ideals of beauty and celebrating glowing skin, regardless of skin tone. Glow & Lovely aims to boost confidence to really ‘glow’ and be one’s best self.”

“Now more than ever, women are reaching new heights beyond societal expectation and becoming the change-makers of today and tomorrow”, he added.

Mirroring Glow & Lovely’s purpose in encouraging women to create their own identity, Sabila Nur, the new brand ambassador, said, “I am highly honored and delighted to be part of Glow & Lovely, the biggest and most iconic skin care brand of Bangladesh. This is one brand that celebrates every woman’s inner glow and encourages women to be confident in their own skin.

“I am very happy and proud to be the face of such an iconic brand that is acting as bellwether for women’s progressive changes and conveys a more overt message of women’s empowerment,” the actress added.