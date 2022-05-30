Safeguard your house this rainy season by Berger Mr. Expert Damp Guard

The calendar is almost marking the end of the hot summer days. Occasional drizzles and thunderstorms are already signaling the onset of monsoon. Bengalis become emotional just seeing raindrops hitting the windowpanes. Rain means snacking with steaming hot tea, khichuri and salad on the dining table and all the melodies of Tagore playing in the background. The monsoon is the special time to celebrate the never-ending gossip with friends and family, or the echoing rain on the tin roofs trending on Insta-stories!

However, in the densely populated suburbs of millions of people, it would not be reasonable to assume that the monsoon brings only joy and fascination. Waterlogging due to nonstop rains, resulting in misery in public life and inducing various problems including the spread of diseases like dengue also highlights another aspect of monsoon in metropolitan lives. Flooding often damages the floating people's homes and livelihoods. And even the seemingly 'safe' upper and middle-class people are not completely immune from such damages.