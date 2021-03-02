Saffola brings NMR testing to ensure 100pc pure honey to boost immunity

Understanding the effectiveness of pure natural honey, Saffola has brought tested and certified honey using the latest German NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology to ensure zero added sugar and adulteration free honey for customers.

NMR is the gold standard test for the quality of honey.

Saffola is the only brand that has the gold standard purity testing and certification to ensure every batch of honey is pure in one of the best-in-class German laboratories to guarantee it 100 per cent pure and free of any added sugar or adulteration, says a press release.

Processed at a USFDA registered plant with state of art facilities and strong quality controls, the product goes through over 60 quality checks.