Samsung brings Galaxy A53 5G to market

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G has faster 5nm Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor, 64MP main camera, a muscular 5000mAh battery (with AI managed power consumption) and other lucrative features.
The sleek look-n-feel of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is augmented by its 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display. Users will love the immersive visual depth with the handset’s 120 Hz display refresh rate.
Besides the 64MP main camera, the device’s quad-camera setup also includes a 32MP front camera and another 12MP ultra-wide camera.
Living in the times of digital data-sharing, smartphone users prefer to have a smartphone with decent storage capacity. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G comes with 128 GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 1TB, eliminating all headache regarding space allocation.
Samsung has power-packed the handset with powerful 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 25W charging support, and other durability features like IP67-rated water-resistance and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.
“As the world proceeds in the era of fast and steady internet connectivity, we are also required to match the pace through digital inclusion”, said Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile of Samsung Mobile.
“Samsung has designed the A53 5G handset in such a manner that shall help 5G device penetration among a larger consumer base, that too in a cost-efficient way. I would say that this model is so far the best addition to our A-series handsets, and undoubtedly an allrounder in every aspect,” he added.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in all official outlets of Samsung Bangladesh across the country in three different shades – black, blue and peach. The handset is priced at Tk 43,999.