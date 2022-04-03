Samsung brings Galaxy A53 5G to market

“As the world proceeds in the era of fast and steady internet connectivity, we are also required to match the pace through digital inclusion”, said Md Muyeedur Rahman, head of mobile of Samsung Mobile.

“Samsung has designed the A53 5G handset in such a manner that shall help 5G device penetration among a larger consumer base, that too in a cost-efficient way. I would say that this model is so far the best addition to our A-series handsets, and undoubtedly an allrounder in every aspect,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is available in all official outlets of Samsung Bangladesh across the country in three different shades – black, blue and peach. The handset is priced at Tk 43,999.