Samsung enables Android OS upgrade for Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offer the best mobile experience possible for Galaxy users by supporting three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices.
For example, the Galaxy S20 Series, announced in February 2020, powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience, a press release says.
The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrades later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.
Eligible Galaxy devices include – Galaxy S series, Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Foldable devices, and Galaxy A series. Galaxy S Series – S20 Ultra, S20+, S10+, S10, and S10e. Galaxy Note Series – Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note10+, Note10, and Note10 Lite. From Galaxy Foldable devices, it’s Z Flip, and from Galaxy A series, it’s A71 and A51. All the upcoming devices of S Series, Note Series, Foldable devices, and A series will also have the three generations of Android OS upgrades, the press release adds.