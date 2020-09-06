Samsung enables Android OS upgrade for Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics reinforced its commitment to offer the best mobile experience possible for Galaxy users by supporting three generations of Android operating system (OS) upgrades on millions of Galaxy devices.

For example, the Galaxy S20 Series, announced in February 2020, powered by Android 10, will get support for three OS upgrades starting with Android 11 to give users a refreshing phone experience, a press release says.

The Galaxy S20 line-up will also be the first Galaxy devices to receive the Android 11 upgrades later this year, with other devices to follow shortly thereafter.