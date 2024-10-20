Bangladesh Brand Forum awards outstanding creative communications of Bangladesh

The 13th edition of the most prestigious advertising accolade in Bangladesh- COMMWARD: Excellence in Creative Communication honoured 146 creative campaigns in 26 categories through an auspicious award gala at Le Meridien, Dhaka on Saturday. COMMWARD is a flagship initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum.

The award ceremony was attended by more than 700 communication and marketing experts and enthusiasts. The awards were given in four ranks –Bronze, Silver, Gold & Grand Prix. This year, a staggering number of 1380 nominations from 79 creative agencies and organisations were submitted for the award. The campaigns launched and ran during the period of 1 June 2023 to 31 May 2024, were eligible for nomination in COMMWARD 2024. The nominations were judged rigorously by 24 jury panels split into 14 shortlisting and 10 grand jury panels.

10 jury presidents further scrutinized the winning campaigns to ensure the proper ranks. The 13th edition of COMMWARD had, 21 Gold winners, 50 Silver winners and 75 Bronze winners. This year, none of the campaigns received the prestigious Grand Prix recognition.