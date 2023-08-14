Huawei finds 15 pc net profit margin in 1st half of 2023

The revenue reflects a year-on-year increase of 3.1 per cent and a net profit margin of 15 per cent. The company’s ICT infrastructure business contributed CNY167.2 billion, its consumer business CNY103.5 billion, its cloud business CNY24.1 billion, its digital power business CNY24.2 billion and its intelligent automotive solution (IAS) business CNY1 billion, said the press release.

“I’d like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing support,” said Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s rotating chairwoman.