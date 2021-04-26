Smartphone brand 'realme' launches 2 devices in Bangladesh

Smartphone brand “realme” has launched two of its devices on 26 April, 2021, through an online event.
The devices are - realme 8, priced Tk 22,990 and realme C25 in two variants, the 4/64 at Tk 13,990 and the 4/128 at Tk 14,990.
realme 8 will be available on e-commerce site Evaly at a special prize during the flash sale at 2:30pm on 28 April and people can buy realme C25 on Daraz at special prize during the flash sale at 2:30pm on 27 April.
realme 8 comes with a 8mm slim and bold design and Super AMOLED screen. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display FHD+ with the light-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor. The touch sampling rate is 180Hz. The phone weighs 177gms and is 8mm thick.
Customers can enjoy Tk 1,000 discount on the price of realme 8. The smartphone comes in two colours - cyber silver and cyber black.
Customers will also receive other benefits when purchasing the devices, such as Tk 5,000 Bata Gift Card.
Additionally, buying the smartphones through Nagad will allow customers to enjoy a 10 per cent discount (maximum BDT 2,000) and 12 per cent per cent discount if the customer purchases through Lanka Bangla (maximum Tk 2,500). Interested customers can purchase the realme 8 at https://rebrand.ly/realme_8_Flash_Sale_Evaly.
The device also boasts Helio G95 chipset. Powered by Bangladesh’s first Helio G95 gaming processor, the realme 8 delivers heavy gaming experience making it easier for the user to play games such as “PUBG”, “Call of Duty” and “Asphalt 9”.
The realme 8 boasts a flagship camera setup of 64MP as the primary sensor, 8MP with a 119-degree ultra-wide-angle, macro lens, and B&W portrait lens. The smartphone features an exciting feature – Tilt-shift mode – that turns the real world into its miniature version by creating an optical illusion.
realme 8 comes with a 5000mAh battery along with 30W Dart Charge, which will give standby facility up to 40 days and only in 26 minutes, it can charge nearly 50pc.
Out of the box, the smartphone will sport realme UI 2.0 along with Android 11, providing customizable and seamless usage.
Meanwhile, customers purchasing the 4+64 GB variant of realme C25 will receive a discount of Tk 500 and is available in watery grey for Tk 13,490.
The phone will be available in another variant of 4+128. In addition, if you pay with credit cards of 12 specific banks, you can get a maximum discount of up to Tk 1000. You can buy realme C25 through flash sale at https://rebrand.ly/realme_C25_Flash_Sale_Daraz.