Smartphone brand 'realme' launches 2 devices in Bangladesh

Smartphone brand “realme” has launched two of its devices on 26 April, 2021, through an online event.

The devices are - realme 8, priced Tk 22,990 and realme C25 in two variants, the 4/64 at Tk 13,990 and the 4/128 at Tk 14,990.

realme 8 will be available on e-commerce site Evaly at a special prize during the flash sale at 2:30pm on 28 April and people can buy realme C25 on Daraz at special prize during the flash sale at 2:30pm on 27 April.

realme 8 comes with a 8mm slim and bold design and Super AMOLED screen. It has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display FHD+ with the light-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor. The touch sampling rate is 180Hz. The phone weighs 177gms and is 8mm thick.