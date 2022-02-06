Smartphones and powerful processors– an expensive affair

What are usually the very first things that we tend to analyse while deciding on a smartphone to buy? Price, design, camera, and battery are mostly the initial attention grabbers.

As general buyers who are not too engrossed with scrutinous details, many of us tend to leave the focus out of a very vital component of a device, its powerhouse – the processor, read a press release.

With the exponentially increasing tech-dependency paired with a massive ongoing technological revolution, the importance of processors in determining a mid-range smartphone’s utility, functionality and longevity has become paramount.

It is safe to say that buyers are not always required to spend hefty bucks on a smartphone to fruitfully last them a considerable amount of time if careful attention is paid to the device’s processor. Nowadays, competitive brands like realme have been equipping devices with powerful processors without charging large sums.