Organix Energy and Skate join forces to advance waste management and renewable energy in Bangladesh

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing world-class sustainable technologies to Bangladesh,” said Tapas Biswas. “With The Skate’s on-ground expertise and municipal networks, and Organix’s engineering capabilities and global insights, we aim to transform urban waste into clean energy and valuable resources.”

Bangladesh currently generates over 25,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, with the capital Dhaka alone contributing nearly 6,000 tonnes. According to estimates from the Department of Environment and international development agencies, more than 60 percent of urban waste in Bangladesh is either unmanaged or improperly disposed of.

This mismanagement contributes significantly to environmental pollution, urban flooding, and the spread of diseases. Open dumping and poorly maintained landfills release large amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is over 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. The waste sector in Bangladesh is estimated to contribute nearly 8 percent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions.