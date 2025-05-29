Organix Energy and Skate join forces to advance waste management and renewable energy in Bangladesh
Organix Energy Inc., a Canadian waste management and renewable energy company based in Vancouver, Canada, has officially entered into a strategic partnership with The Skate Ltd., a Bangladesh-based waste management and environmental solutions company. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Tapas Biswas, Principal of Organix Energy Inc., and Md. Nahid Alam, Chairman of The Skate Ltd, to jointly develop integrated waste management and renewable energy solutions across Bangladesh.
Under this MoU, the two organisations will work collaboratively to upgrade and expand The Skate Ltd.’s existing Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) plant in Jessore pourashava, while exploring the rollout of similar projects in other municipalities across the country.
“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing world-class sustainable technologies to Bangladesh,” said Tapas Biswas. “With The Skate’s on-ground expertise and municipal networks, and Organix’s engineering capabilities and global insights, we aim to transform urban waste into clean energy and valuable resources.”
Bangladesh currently generates over 25,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, with the capital Dhaka alone contributing nearly 6,000 tonnes. According to estimates from the Department of Environment and international development agencies, more than 60 percent of urban waste in Bangladesh is either unmanaged or improperly disposed of.
This mismanagement contributes significantly to environmental pollution, urban flooding, and the spread of diseases. Open dumping and poorly maintained landfills release large amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that is over 80 times more harmful than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period. The waste sector in Bangladesh is estimated to contribute nearly 8 percent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions.
The partnership between Organix Energy Inc. and The Skate Ltd. is designed to tackle this crisis by unlocking green opportunities embedded in waste. Proper waste management can significantly reduce carbon emissions, improve sanitation, and generate clean energy. The parties intend to transform organic waste into biogas and renewable electricity through anaerobic digestion technology. This not only reduces the burden on landfills but also supports Bangladesh’s growing demand for alternative energy sources. Additionally, composting initiatives will convert biodegradable waste into valuable organic fertilizer, contributing to agricultural sustainability.
By designing bankable carbon credit frameworks, the collaboration will also help generate climate finance, enabling reinvestment into community-led environmental projects.
Both organisations will focus on optimizing the performance of existing facilities through technical assessment, engineering design, and advanced operational models. They aim to scale up integrated waste-to-wealth initiatives in various municipalities by leveraging public-private partnerships and international donor funding. As part of the long-term strategy, the collaboration includes structured capacity building, where both technical and managerial training will be provided to local teams. Furthermore, environmental, social, and financial outcomes of all projects will be regularly measured to ensure transparency, impact, and scalability.
Masud Hossain Jahangir, Managing Director of The Skate Ltd., remarked, “This partnership marks a significant step forward in strengthening Bangladesh’s urban sustainability efforts. By combining our operational knowledge with Organix Energy’s international experience, we are poised to lead impactful, scalable, and climate-smart waste management solutions.”
This collaboration also aligns closely with Bangladesh’s national goals to combat climate change under the Paris Agreement. It contributes to the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), with a particular focus on reducing methane emissions, improving municipal services, and expanding renewable energy capacity.